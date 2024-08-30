Chennai-Bangkok Indigo flight faces over 4-hour delay due to engine failure

CHENNAI: An Indigo Airlines flight from Chennai to Bangkok, initially set to depart at 3:35 AM, was delayed by over four hours due to a sudden engine failure detected by the pilot.

The flight was set to depart from Chennai International Airport at 3:35 am on Friday, with 226 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

As the plane was preparing for takeoff, the pilot found a mechanical failure and immediately alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) room without attempting to fly the aircraft.

The plane’s doors were opened, and all passengers were evacuated and taken to lounges at Chennai airport.

Meanwhile, a team of flight engineers boarded the aircraft to address and repair the mechanical issue.

It was announced that the plane would be ready to take off at 8:00 AM once the mechanical issue was resolved.

Consequently, the 226 passengers were left in the airport lounges, where they were provided with tea, coffee, and soft drinks to keep them comfortable while they waited.

The mechanical issue was resolved by 7:30 AM and passengers were re-boarded, after which the flight departed for Bangkok at 7:53 AM, over four hours later than scheduled time.