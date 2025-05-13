Chennai bags third place, secures 97.39 % in CBSE class 12 results

CHENNAI: In the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 results announced for 2024-25 academic year on Tuesday, the Chennai region secured 97.39 percent, standing third among all regions in the country.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada region secured 99.60 percent and stood first and Trivandrum region scored 99.32 percent, securing second place.

The CBSE board exam for class 12 was conducted from February 15 till April 4, with results announced on May 13.

As per the data released by CBSE in the gender wise distribution of candidates, in Chennai region alone, as many as 49,328 boys and 44,974 girls, overall 94,302 students registered for the exam.

Of the total registered, 49,215 boys and 44,862 girls appeared and overall 94,077 students appeared for the exam. In them, 47,661 boys and 43,965 girls, overall 91,626 students cleared the exam.

In the Chennai region, boys secured 96.84 percent and girls secured 98 percent.

Subsequently, in Tamil Nadu, 80,331 registered for the exam, of which, 80,218 candidates appeared for the class 12 exam. And, in them, 78,995 students overall across TN cleared class 12 boards.

In the class 12 CBSE board exam, girls secured 98.99 percent and boys secured 98.03 percent, overall 98.48 percent across TN. Overall students from 1,041 schools wrote the exams in 344 exam centres in TN.

For further details, students can procure results at www.cbse.gov.in and www.results.nic.in.

The notification further noted that CBSE will provide digital academic documents like the mark sheet cum certificates, migration certificates and skill certificates through its digital academic repository "Parinam Manjusha" immediately after the declaration of result. https://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

Also, CBSE is also giving schools access to its academic repository, Parinam Manjusha, to download their students' digital academic documents through digilocker. “Schools can log in at https://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in. Digilocker access has also been extended to the students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad,”the notification read.