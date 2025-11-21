Chennai: Badminton at Kolathur stadium a costly pastime

CHENNAI: While many athletes march towards the Chief Minister's Mini Stadium, badminton players opt for private charges as the rates are comparatively higher at the facility.

Sathish, who wanted to enrol a group of six, said the rates at a private centre were less by Rs 200 per head. He added that there is room for negotiations at a private centre, especially when they opt for long-term plans or as groups.

The mini stadium, inaugurated in August, has two badminton courts. The monthly membership for adults here is Rs 1,770 (including GST), and there are separate tariffs for competitions, up to Rs 7,670, for sports associations, private institutions and public-sector teams, among others.

However, private courts in the locality offer memberships in the range of Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500, and many also provide quarterly or annual packages, which is not an option at the Kolathur stadium.

For students, the stadium charges Rs 885 (including GST), under the per-month, per-hour category.

Many still choose to use the badminton court and swimming pool, especially on the weekends, but parking has become an issue. "People struggle to park their vehicles here. It's a good addition to the area and many use it," said a worker from a medical shop near the entrance.

Compared to badminton, the stadium offers swimming options at a great price, cheaper than private facilities.

The stadium charges Rs 2,360 for the beginner course and Rs 2,950 for a monthly membership. Quarterly, half-yearly and annual memberships cost Rs 4,425, Rs 5,900 and Rs 8,850, respectively, and a family annual pass is listed at Rs 17,700.

"They train us well. I have been practising here for two weeks and I already competed in a competition," said Jensi, a senior citizen. She added that private academies charge around Rs 4,000 a month, with coaching fees pushing the cost higher.

While the stadium continues to attract regular swimmers and badminton enthusiasts, the pricing gap in badminton remains a key factor influencing the enrollment of new players, with a burning question about a government facility charging more.