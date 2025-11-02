Chennai: Auto driver surrenders after stabbing brother to death in T Nagar

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old auto driver stabbed his younger brother to death after a drunken brawl in their home in T Nagar during the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as A Badri alias Saran (24). He was working as a welder. According to the police, the brothers lived with their parents in T Nagar.

On Saturday night, Saran sat down to drink with his elder brother, A Dinakaran. Around 3.10 am, when the two were intoxicated, an argument broke out between them, which soon escalated into fisticuffs. In the melee, Dinakaran ran to the kitchen, took a kitchen knife and stabbed his brother.

Hearing the commotion, the parents woke up and, with the help of the neighbours, they moved Saran to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Following the incident, Dinakaran surrendered to the police. The Pondy Bazaar police secured the deceased's body and sent it to the government hospital for postmortem. Dinakaran was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.