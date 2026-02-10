Chennai: Auto driver steals from unconscious rider, gets reward for 'safely dropping him'

CHENNAI: The city police on Monday arrested an autorickshaw driver from Pattinapakkam for stealing an NRI passenger's gold chain, wrist watch and cash after the passenger lost consciousness while travelling in his vehicle. The accused also took Rs 8000 cash from the passenger's friend for his 'humanitarian' act of dropping the fainted passenger at a friend's home, safely.
According to the police, the incident happened two months ago, on December 13. The victim, R Sreenishanth of Coimbatore, who lives in the US, had come to India in November for a vacation. He had come to Chennai in December to attend a wedding at MRC Nagar and had boarded the accused's auto from RA Puram to return to Coimbatore via flight. While travelling in the auto, Sreenishanth reportedly fell unconscious. The auto driver contacted his father and asked him to fetch him.
On instructions from the family, the driver dropped Sreenishanth at his friend's house in Madipakkam and collected Rs 8,000 through UPI from the friend for travel charges.
When Sreenishanth regained consciousness the next morning, his four-sovereign chain and wristwatch were missing. Based on a complaint, Pattinampakkam police arrested the auto driver, Sabir Ahmed (33), on Monday. Investigations revealed that he had melted the gold chain.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.