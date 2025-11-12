Chennai auto driver held for robbing migrant worker at knifepoint

CHENNAI: The police on Wednesday arrested an auto driver who robbed a migrant worker at knifepoint in Madhavaram.



Asit Nayak (33) of Odisha works as a machine operator at a Vadaperumbakkam firm. On Monday afternoon, he boarded the accused's auto to reach his workplace from the Madhavaram bus stop.



While driving along VS Mani Nagar, the driver stopped the auto in a secluded area and brandished a knife, threatening Asit to hand over his six sovereign chain. The victim also sustained cut injuries when the accused fled the scene. Based on his complaint, the police registered and arrested Prashanth alias Pallu Prashanth (24) of Madhavaram after a probe.



They also recovered the chain and found Prashanth already had two cases against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.