Chennai: Auto driver and minor assault cop in road rage incident

CHENNAI: A city police constable was allegedly assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver and his minor companion in a road rage incident near Pattalam on Wednesday night.

The altercation took place at around 9 pm when Constable Lincoln, who works at the Police Museum in Egmore and resides in the Pulianthope police quarters, was returning home.

As he neared the Pattalam Market entrance on his two-wheeler, an auto in front of him stopped abruptly. Lincoln managed to avoid a collision but was struck by another auto from behind. When Lincoln questioned the second auto driver about the collision, an argument broke out.

The situation quickly escalated, and the auto driver, along with a young man accompanying him, physically attacked the constable.

Following this, Lincoln immediately alerted the police control room. A patrol team from Pulianthope police station responded promptly and took both the assailants into custody.

Investigations revealed the driver to be Manoj, a resident of Pulianthope. His companion has been identified as a minor who recently completed his higher secondary school examinations and is awaiting college admission.

Both were booked for assaulting a public servant. Further investigation is under way.