Chennai: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank officials review Metro Rail works

CHENNAI: The officials from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) inspected the ongoing Metro Rail works in Chennai on Wednesday.

A delegation of officials studied the upcoming Metro projects being executed by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). The AIIB inspected key project stretches, including the 15.46 km Airport to Kilambakkam section, which covers the Kilambakkam bus terminus, and the 21.76 km Pattabiram to Koyambedu via Avadi alignment.

On Wednesday, the officials visited the Poonamallee Bypass to Sunguvarchatram covering 28 km. Andres Pizaro, senior public sector transport expert (South East Asia), and Santhosh, investment officer - transport, held discussions with the MD and senior officials of CMRL regarding the upcoming Metro developments across Chennai.