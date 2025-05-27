Chennai artist leads powerful eco-art project in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: What if art could help heal the planet? For Chennai-based artist, curator, and cultural producer Krishnapriya CP, it’s not just a question - it’s her mission. Her project, Emerging Ecologies, has been selected for the British Council’s Climate Futures: South Asia Programme 2025, making her one of 11 recipients across the region. The grant supports creative responses to climate change, and Krishnapriya’s vision blends art, ecology, and community action in powerful ways.

Currently in the research phase, the project is expected to be completed by March 2026. It will culminate in a permanent physical exhibition in Tiruvannamalai, along with an interactive website that showcases the artistic outcomes. The project 'Emerging Ecologies' is deeply connected to Krishnapriya’s long-standing association with The Forest Way, a collective involved in afforestation and rewilding efforts in Tiruvannamalai. She has also engaged with the Marudam Farm School, which the group manages. “Their holistic approach to reimagining shared spaces, or 'commons,' has always inspired me. My interaction with environmentalists, educators, and artists there shaped much of this project,” she says.





Krishnapriya

The project aims to document two decades of ecological restoration work done by the Forest Way, using artistic research and practice. Krishnapriya plans to explore this process through artworks, curated responses, and installations that will be open to the public, allowing access and deeper understanding.

“By mapping ethical practices in ecological restoration, community involvement, and nature education, the project hopes to inspire future conservation efforts and promote long-term environmental and social resilience,” she explains. Through immersive exhibitions and online resources, audiences will be encouraged to engage with these themes and find personal ways to participate in ecological action.

Though rooted in Arunachala Hill, the project’s vision goes beyond its location. It aims to serve as a blueprint for sustainable practices that can be adopted elsewhere. “I hope Emerging Ecologies becomes a resource for future generations, encouraging collective action and long-term ecological thinking,” she adds.

Krishnapriya has been interested in ecology and nature even before her time in art school. Over the years, she has integrated these themes into her artistic work. “Artists often respond to their surroundings - sometimes exploring their inner world, and other times reflecting social realities. My interest lies in the intersection of art and ecology, and how this connection shapes our relationship with the environment and society,” she says.

She believes that in times of climate crisis, art becomes a powerful tool to raise awareness, reflect, and respond. “As the need to address climate change becomes more urgent, art allows us to pause, think, and act. It helps us find meaning and connection in the challenges we face together.”