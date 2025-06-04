Chennai: Art, sustainability & tradition come together at ‘Environment Action’ month

CHENNAI: As the world observes World Environment Day on June 5, DakshinaChitra, in collaboration with Aram Thinai, launches Environment Action Month 2025. This is a series of events designed to inspire, educate, and empower individuals to take meaningful action for the planet.

Running throughout June, the art exhibition Ghosts, Monsters, and Dreams explores themes of urban ecology, environmental imagination, and the hidden narratives of our cityscapes. On June 8, participants can immerse themselves in a coastal ecology walk along Chennai’s shoreline, gaining a deeper understanding of marine ecosystems.

A limewash painting workshop is scheduled for June 14, inviting people to explore the history and sustainable potential of lime in art, while dispelling common myths surrounding its use. On June 15, Forgotten Greens leads a wild food foraging adventure, offering a hands-on introduction to edible plants and sustainable living practices.

The month concludes with a masterclass on eco-construction on June 22, focusing on traditional and innovative approaches to sustainable architecture, water and waste management, and reducing carbon footprints. Whether you're an artist, student, builder, or simply curious about sustainable living, these programmes offer engaging ways to connect with the environment.

For registration and other details, contact: 8939138207 / 8220791932.