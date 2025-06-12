Chennai: Art show reimagines how and where we experience art

CHENNAI: Who says art only belongs in galleries? What if you could stumble upon a powerful painting while sipping coffee or shopping for sustainable fashion? That’s exactly what Coalescence, a contemporary art exhibition curated by Jitha Karthikeyan, is doing - breaking boundaries and challenging long-held ideas about where art can live.

Jitha puts it beautifully, “Any culture, religion, or identity different from ours, we often think we cannot understand or coexist with. That’s why there is so much conflict and war around the world. We don’t try to understand what’s different. If we stop viewing others with suspicion and instead try to coexist, things could change for the better. That’s the broader message of this show. And the same idea applies to art - people think it only belongs in galleries. But why not show art in different spaces?”

Moving beyond the traditional gallery format, Coalescence displays artworks alongside everyday items at House of Klothberg, a vegan café and sustainable fashion boutique. The works of five artists, Aishwaryan K, Sooraja KS, Dimple Shah, Anitha TK, and Mibin, are showcased here.

Painting on canvas with acrylic and water by Sooraja KS

“That’s the beauty of art - it fits so naturally into different environments. When you visit this exhibition, you’ll understand why fine art works in a place like this. Usually, people who are familiar with art visit galleries. But how can we make art more accessible to the public?” Jitha asks.

Fungi Head by Dimple B

She has always been passionate about bringing art out of traditional spaces and into places where people can experience it without planning to. “When Klothberg approached me, I felt it was the perfect opportunity. People might visit the café to eat or shop, and then unexpectedly discover art. That’s a great way to engage the public.”

Watercolour on rice paper by Mibin

Art alongside clothes and bags isn’t something we often see. “I was wondering how it would all come together. But in many ways, bringing different things under one roof - art, fashion, food - mirrors the larger idea behind Coalescence. The artists in this show have different practices. They aren’t following a single narrative. But I brought them together in this space full of diverse products because that’s part of the message: unity in diversity," shares the curator.