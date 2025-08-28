Chennai: Application open till Sept 15 for Pink Auto phase 3

CHENNAI: The state government has invited applications from women drivers in Chennai to benefit from the third phase of the Pink Auto scheme, launched to encourage and support the self-employment of women.

Launched on International Women's Day 2025 (March 8) by CM Stalin, 165 autos were handed over to women drivers in phase one.

Applications for phase 3 are open till September 15. The scheme is strictly limited to women, and applicants must be between 20 and 45 years, possess a valid driving license and be a Chennai resident. Widows and unsupported women will be given priority.

Each pink auto will be equipped with a GPS linked to police helpline numbers to ensure quick response during emergencies. Beneficiaries can also operate through the "Ur Cabs" app without paying any commission charges.

Completed applications should be sent to the District Social Welfare Officer (North or South), Chennai, at Singaravelar Maligai, 8th floor, Chennai - 600001.