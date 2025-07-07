Chennai: AP engineer held for stealing laptop, phones to compensate share-trading losses

CHENNAI: The city police arrested an engineering graduate from Andhra Pradesh, who allegedly resorted to stealing laptops and phones from hostels in and around the Anna Nagar area after sustaining losses in share trading.

The Tirumangalam police have registered a case based on a complaint from A Arokiya Roshan (22) of Tirunelveli. Roshan who has completed engineering has been staying at a hostel in Gandhi Street, Tirumangalam, and pursuing an advanced course for employment.

On June 28, he was working on his laptop and went to sleep keeping it on the table. When he woke up the next morning, Roshan found the laptop missing.

After investigations, the police found that the laptop was stolen by an occupant in the same hostel and arrested him. The arrested person was identified as L Giriprasad (31) of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, from whom the stolen laptop was recovered.

Officials said Giriprasad had resorted to stealing gadgets from his hostel mates to make up for the losses in share trading. Investigations revealed that Giriprasad already has a criminal case against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Early this week, the Kolathur police arrested an engineer from Kancheepuram, who was working as a food delivery agent in Chennai and made a futile attempt at chain snatching to recover his wife's pledged jewels.