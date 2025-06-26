Chennai anti-narcotics unit seizes methaqualone in Triplicane raid, three held

CHENNAI: In a targeted operation, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the Greater Chennai Police arrested three individuals in the Triplicane area on Wednesday (June 25)for possessing the banned narcotic substance methaqualone.

Acting on specific intelligence received by the ANIU, a joint team comprising ANIU personnel and officers from the Triplicane Police Station conducted raids at the T.H. Road and CNK Road junction. The operation led to the apprehension of the individuals identifed as Ghiyathudeen (48), from Triplicane, Nayimullah (44), of Triplicane and Syed Vasimudeen (28), from Royapettah.

From the arrested individuals, authorities confiscated 6 grams of methaqualone, Rs. 1,000 in cash and 1 two-wheeler vehicle

Following interrogation, the three accused were produced before a court yesterday. The court remanded them to judicial custody.