Chennai ANIU arrests five, seizes 1.5kg of Methaqualone

CHENNAI: In a coordinated operation, Chennai’s Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) today arrested five individuals and seized 1.5 kg of the banned drug Methaqualone in the Periamedu area.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team comprising ANIU personnel and the Periamedu Police Station Inspector raided a location near 'My Lady Park' early Thursday morning. The suspects—Vijaykumar (alias Manikandan, 44), Kumar (36), Periyathurai (28), Rajesh (32), and Naresh (41)—were detained after exhibiting suspicious behavior and providing inconsistent statements during questioning.

A subsequent search revealed their possession of Methaqualone, a sedative-hypnotic substance banned under international drug control treaties. The contraband was immediately confiscated, and a case has been registered at the Periamedu Police Station.

All five accused are currently under interrogation and will be produced before a court following the investigation.