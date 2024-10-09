Chennai: Angry over being teased, man beats sleeping co-worker to death

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man was beaten to death while asleep at his workplace by his co-worker for allegedly teasing the latter in Mangadu early Tuesday morning. Avadi City Police have arrested a co-worker in connection with the murder.

The deceased was identified as Anil Pandey, who was working as a carpenter at PJ Enterprises in Mangadu.

Around 3 am, police were alerted by his co-worker, Dinesh Tripathi (38), about the victim lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Mangadu Police moved Anil Pandey to a hospital, where he was declared as brought dead. The body was subsequently moved to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for post-mortem.

On Monday evening, after work hours, Dinesh and Anil had played a prank on another co-worker, S Kumar (48), who joined work about ten days ago. The probe revealed that Anil and Dinesh took Kumar's mobile phone and teased him, which irked Kumar. Later, when they went to sleep, Kumar assaulted Anil's head with a sharp object, which led to his death.

Kumar was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.