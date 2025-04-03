CHENNAI: Several areas in the city experienced mild showers on Thursday, providing public respite from the scorching heat.

According to Daily Thanthi, many areas including Purasawalkam, Egmore, Vepery, Periamet saw rainfall early in the morning.

Light to moderate rain also affected other parts of the city, such as Chromepet, Pallavaram, Tambaram, Alandur, Guindy, Ekkattuthangal, Meenambakkam with intermittent showers.

Providing much-needed relief for Chennaiites from the intense heat recorded over the past few days, the rain also brought a drop in temperature in the city.

In addition to the city, areas like Karaikudi and its surrounding regions in Sivaganga, as well as Dindigul, experienced rainfall.

The downpour also affected Pudukkottai's Arimalam, Ponnamaravathi, and Thirumayam.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate showers for 16 districts across the state today, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts.