Chennai and 11 districts of TN brace for heavy rain with thunderstorms

CHENNAI: Twelve district, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, are likely to record heavy rain accompanied by thunder and storm, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Besides Chennai and the other three districts in its neighborhood, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts will receive rain.

In Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 31-32° Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 25-26° Celsius.