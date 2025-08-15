Chennai: All detained cleanliness workers, protest leaders released after 24 hours

CHENNAI: All the detained cleanliness workers, along with the protest leaders, were released late on Thursday night (August 14), after over 24 hours of confinement following their eviction from their protest site in front of the Ripon Building, headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Earlier in the evening, although most of them were released, Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI) state treasurer R Mohan had reported that leaders K Bharathi and K Suresh, along with workers from Keelkatalai and Maduvankarai, remained detained. All of them were released later at night.

The workers were in a sit-in for 13 days since August 1, opposing the privatisation of sanitation operations (in areas including Tondiarpet that falls under two corporation zones of 5 and 6). Following a Madras High Court order, hundreds of the protesting workers, including men and women, were arrested around midnight on Wednesday and held at ten locations spread across the city, including Vijayalakshmi Mahal (Keelkattalai), Jeevan Jyothi Mahal (Nandambakkam), Sarojini Mahal (Adambakkam), Muthamizh Kalaignar Samooga Koodam (Saidapet), Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Ilavasa Thirumana Mandapam (Velachery), Community Hall (Maduvankarai), Community Hall (St Thomas Mount), M Chinnathambi Wedding Hall (Injambakkam), and locations in Alandur, Thiruvanmiyur, and Royapettah.

Following their detention, police collected mobile phones from the representatives and lawyers who led the protest. The phones were later returned.

K Bharathi, UUI state president of the Uzhaipor Urimai Iyyakkam (UUI), had earlier confirmed the workers' commitment to the cause: "They are ready to continue their protest in government-designated places until all demands are fulfilled."



