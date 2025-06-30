Chennai Airport's free Wi-Fi service records surge in users

CHENNAI: The newly launched free Wi-Fi service at Chennai airport is witnessing a rise in users, with logins increasing from 421 on launch day, June 26, to 636 by Saturday.

Passengers can access 500 MB or 45 minutes of free internet, whichever comes first, according to a report in The Times of India.

Indian passengers connect via OTP, while foreigners must scan their passports and tickets at kiosks to receive access.

Around 18,000 international passengers use the airport daily. The facility addresses the long-standing demand from foreign passengers.

Digi Buddies deployed at the airport are assisting passengers in accessing the Wi-Fi.