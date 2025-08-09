Chennai airport's canteen remains shut for six months, passengers affected

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) canteen, located within the Chennai Airport complex, has remained closed for the past six months, causing hardship to passengers, those seeing off or receiving travellers, taxi and car drivers, and several others.

The canteen, situated on the ground floor of the Metro Rail Station at the airport, served affordable meals to Airports Authority of India (AAI) staff, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, airline employees, temporary contract workers, and passengers.

While coffee and tea prices inside the airport range from Rs 250 to Rs 360, the canteen offered coffee for Rs 20, attracting a large number of customers round-the-clock.

Operated by a private company under an AAI tender, the canteen was closed in the first week of February after the operator’s contract expired on January 31.

Airport authorities have stated that tenders are being floated to appoint a new contractor, and the facility will reopen soon. However, there has been no progress for over six months.

A separate canteen currently serves AAI staff, CISF personnel, and airline employees, but it is off-limits to passengers and the public.

This has particularly affected families from outstation areas who used to gather at the canteen before sending relatives abroad, as well as returning travellers seeking affordable meals.

While the airport administration claims there are low-cost kiosks inside the domestic terminal offering tea, coffee, snacks, and bottled water, passengers argue that these options are limited and expensive in the international terminal, with no access for those accompanying travellers.

