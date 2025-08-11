Chennai airport under tighter security net ahead of 79th Independence Day

CHENNAI: The security has been tightened at Chennai airport from Monday ahead of India's 79th Independence Day on August 15.

The existing three-tier checks have been upgraded to a five-tier system following repeated bomb threat emails. The heightened vigil will remain in force until August 20.

As part of the measures, additional personnel from the city police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been deployed at the premises. Armed patrols, bomb detection and disposal squads, and sniffer dogs are on round-the-clock duty. All vehicles are stopped at the main gate for checks with metal detectors and canine squad. Extra CCTV cameras have been installed, especially in fuel filling areas and aircraft bays, for continuous monitoring.

Passenger screening has been stepped up, with random inspections at boarding gates. Carrying liquids, pickles, sweets like halwa and jam, or oil bottles is prohibited. Domestic passengers are advised to arrive 1.5 hours before departure, and international passengers 3.5 hours in advance.

Entry for visitors remains banned, and BCAS special passes for VIP greeters are under stricter control. The airport officials have urged travellers not to panic and to cooperate with security staff during checks.