Chennai Airport to shift IndiGo ATR departures to Terminal 4 amid expansion works

CHENNAI: In a move to ease air traffic and reduce passenger congestion during ongoing expansion works at Chennai Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced a temporary terminal shift for certain IndiGo flights starting June 1 (Sunday).

All IndiGo Airlines ATR aircraft, currently departing from Terminal 1 will now operate from Terminal 4.

This change will affect ATR flights to nine cities, including Madurai, Tiruchy, Thoothukudi, Salem, Mysore, Mangalore, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, and Kozhikode.

Despite the shift in departure terminals, all arrivals of these ATR flights will continue to land at Terminal 1, a report added.

The change comes as part of efforts to streamline operations during the construction and expansion of Terminal 3, which is currently underway.

AAI stated that the new arrangement is aimed at reducing congestion at the departure area of Terminal 1 and ensuring smoother air traffic management.

IndiGo operates 36 ATR flights daily from Chennai to the nine destinations, with the first flight to Kozhikode scheduled for 5.10 am, and the last departure to Tiruchy at 9.05 pm.

Passengers flying on IndiGo’s larger aircraft to major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bangalore, and Coimbatore will continue to depart from Terminal 1 without any changes.

Chennai Airport authorities have urged passengers to check their terminal details in advance and adhere to the revised terminal plan to avoid any inconvenience.