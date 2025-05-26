Chennai airport to have kiosks that gives free Wi-fi coupons soon

CHENNAI: International passengers arriving at Chennai airport with non-Indian SIM cards will soon have access to free Wi-fi through kiosks that will dispense coupons by the end of June.

It may be noted that the facility is crucial for travellers who need to book cabs or make emergency calls on arrival.

According to a report in The Hindu, as of now, passengers without Indian SIM cards are unable to access free internet as they are unable to do KYC verification to generate OTP.

Following this, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has given the contract to Arche Global and BSNL to install kiosks in the departure and arrival halls of the T2 International Terminal.

Upon arrival, passengers can scan their boarding pass and passport at the kiosk and receive a coupon containing a One-Time Password (OTP), which will allow them to use 500 MB of data for 45 minutes. Initially, two kiosks will be set up and if the demand is higher, the number of kiosks will be increased in the future.

The move comes after repeated requests from international travellers who were highlighting the difficulties faced without internet access. Passengers have also requested for clear signage in key terminal areas to make passengers aware of the facility once it becomes operational.