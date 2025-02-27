Chennai airport third terminal will be ready by March 2026, says Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday announced that the construction of Terminal 3 at Chennai International Airport is set to be completed by March 2026 and assured that the Chennai airport would not be privatised under any circumstances.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Udan Yatri Cafe at Chennai Airport, the Minister disclosed that the construction of Terminal 3 is scheduled to be completed by March 2026, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of the airport.

"Phase II of Terminal 2 is nearing completion and will be operational in the near future," he said.

'Chennai airport will not be privatised'

Regarding the expansion of Chennai’s current facilities, Naidu announced that the Centre had no plans to privatise Chennai Airport.

"Chennai airport will not be privatized. While there may be leasing of operations to private entities, the land will remain under Central control. This model will enable improvements in services for passengers," he said.

The Minister also reassured that the Centre remained committed to providing top-tier services at Chennai, which is seen as a crucial airport in the national aviation network.

Additionally, Naidu elaborated the ongoing efforts to enhance Chennai Airport’s capacity, with a focus on expanding Terminals 1 and 4.

“We are working to increase the airport’s capacity and streamline operations for greater efficiency and passenger comfort,” he noted.

In terms of infrastructure, the Minister outlined plans to upgrade Runway 2 at Chennai Airport, which currently cannot accommodate wide-body aircraft.

The Ministry is working on a solution to integrate both runways, allowing large aircraft to land without any disruptions, he informed.

'Centre will work on affordable airfares'

The Minister also highlighted the importance of Chennai as a key hub in India’s aviation sector, stressing the potential for improved connectivity to reduce airfares.

“Greater connectivity will bring down airfares. The ticket pricing system is influenced by demand, but we are continuously engaging with airlines to ensure that prices remain reasonable,” Naidu said.

He further noted that while international markets generally do not regulate airfares, the Ministry is working to ensure airlines operate competitively while maintaining affordability for passengers.

"In a recent example, during the Maha Kumbh festival, when airfares surged unexpectedly, the Ministry intervened and successfully urged airlines to adjust their prices," he said.

In response to criticisms from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding Air India’s service standards, Naidu confirmed that the matter had been raised with him directly.

“I immediately spoke to Minister Chouhan upon hearing his concerns. If any issues arise with airline services, we will follow due procedures and take necessary actions,” Naidu assured.

Ram Mohan Naidu also touched upon developments at other airports across Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, which he described as a high-demand location.

"Once the state government sends us the report, we will begin work on expanding Coimbatore airport’s operations. Additionally, the UDAN Scheme, which has been extended for another 10 years, is expected to bring increased connectivity and activity to smaller airports such as Salem, Vellore, and Neyveli," he said.

The Union Minister made an appeal to private airlines operators and others, encouraging them to come forward with proposals to establish new airports and connectivities, assuring that the Centre would provide necessary support for such ventures.

"We are open to facilitating the establishment of new airports, and we welcome private participation in this process," he added.

On the topic of new flight connections, Naidu assured that efforts would be made to expand connectivity from Chennai Airport to new cities.

"We are engaging with airlines to encourage them to start new services from Chennai. Additionally, we are focusing on enhancing the airport’s cargo operations to better serve businesses and trade,” he said.

To the queries regarding the proposed delimitation process of Lok Sabha constituencies, the Union Minister asserted that the government is in talks with NITI Aayog to ensure a fair and smooth process.

"The delimitation process will be handled with utmost fairness and transparency. We are hopeful for its smooth completion," he added.