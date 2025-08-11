Chennai Airport steps up security ahead of Independence Day

CHENNAI: Security has been tightened at Chennai Airport ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, following intelligence inputs of possible terror threats.

The Union Home Ministry has increased security measures nationwide, covering airports, places of worship, and major transport hubs.

At Chennai Airport, security has been upgraded from a 3-tier to a 5-tier system, in effect from Monday morning until midnight on August 20.

Additional police personnel have been deployed, with the Greater Chennai Police manning the outer ring and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) securing the inner ring.

Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs, and metal detectors are being used for vehicle and baggage checks, while armed patrols monitor the premises.

Visitor entry to the airport remains banned, and strict controls are in place for Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) special passes.

Extra surveillance has been installed in sensitive areas, including the aircraft refuelling zone, with round-the-clock CCTV monitoring.

Cargo and passenger baggage undergo multiple stages of screening, with additional random checks at boarding points.

Items such as liquids, pickles, halwa, jam, and oil bottles are prohibited.

Domestic travellers are advised to arrive 90 minutes before departure, while international passengers should arrive three and half hours early.

The Greater Chennai Police has also banned the use of laser lights and the release of gas-filled balloons in and around the airport.

Officials have urged passengers to cooperate with the heightened security checks, assuring that travel operations will continue as usual.