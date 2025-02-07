Chennai Airport staff suffer over closure of canteen

CHENNAI: Passengers and AAI staff are facing hardships, as the only affordable eatery that was functioning on the airport premises was shut.

The canteen was functioning on the ground floor of the Metro station inside the airport campus, and was the only affordable eatery in the airport. So, it was widely used by the staff and passengers.

Fares were also affordable, and fixed with special concessions for AAI staff and contract labourers.

However, a few days ago, the eatery was shut as the contract had expired. This caused severe hardships for the staff and passengers.

Inside the airport, a cup of coffee or tea costs Rs 250 but in the eatery, it was just Rs 30.

An official from the Chennai airport said, “The eatery will be open again shortly and a tender will be issued soon. Until then, temporary arrangements will be made for the staff and firefighters. For passengers, there is an eatery inside the airport which sells coffee for Rs 20.”