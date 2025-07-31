Chennai Airport sees 8.23% rise in passenger traffic in first half of 2025 

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport has recorded a 8.23% increase in total passenger traffic in the first six months of 2025 compared to last year.

From January 1 to June 30 this year, a total of 1,17,42,971 passengers passed through the airport’s domestic and international terminals, up from 1,08,51,944 during the same month in 2024.

The number of international passengers rose by 2.57%, with 30,49,693 passengers handled in the first half of 2025, compared to 29,73,265 in the same period last year.

On the domestic front, passenger numbers surged by 10.3%, with 86,93,278 travelers recorded this year, up from 78,78,678 in 2024.

Flight operations also witnessed significant growth.

A total of 77,748 flights—both arrivals and departures—were operated between January and June this year, compared to 72,216 flights in the same duration last year, marking an increase of 5,532 flights.

International routes from Chennai included destinations such as Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Sharjah, Sri Lanka, London, and Frankfurt.

On the domestic front, high passenger volumes were reported on routes to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi, Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi.