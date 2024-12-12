Chennai airport: Rains hit services; cancellations & snags ground many flights

CHENNAI: Rains threw flight services at the Chennai airport off schedule. Six Air India Express flights were cancelled on Thursday – Thiruvananthapuram-bound flight scheduled to depart at 10.45 am, Siliguri-bound scheduled to depart at 12.35 pm, and a Kolkata-bound flight scheduled to depart at 10.40 pm.

Similarly, the flights that were supposed to arrive in Chennai from those cities were also cancelled.

An Alliance Air flight, which was arriving from Hyderabad with 72 passengers and was supposed to land in Chennai at 12 noon, was made to circle around for a long time due to bad weather conditions, only to be asked to turn back and return to Hyderabad.

On Thursday morning, an Indigo Airlines flight to Mumbai and a SpiceJet flight to Kochi had to make an emergency landing soon after taking off due to technical snags.