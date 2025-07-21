Chennai airport prepaid taxi union to launch app for easy cab booking

CHENNAI: To help passengers arriving at the airport get cabs without a hassle, the Chennai Airport Prepaid Taxi Union will be introducing a new online booking facility that allows passengers to prebook a taxi from anywhere.

According to Daily Thanthi, air passengers arriving in Chennai mostly relying on rental cars to travel to their homes, most passengers prefer using prepaid taxis. Over 300 prepaid taxis operate at the airport, authorized by the airport authority, and they are functioning under government-regulated fares.

However, passengers currently cannot book these prepaid taxis online in advance. As a result, after disembarking, travelers must locate and register at the prepaid taxi counters. While the domestic terminal has a prepaid counter inside the airport, the international terminal’s prepaid taxi counters are located outside, forcing passengers to search for them.

To facilitate a smoother booking experience, passengers can now book taxis through the "Chennai Airport Prepaid Taxi Online Booking" app, through which passengers can now directly book taxis from anywhere. Travelers no longer need to stand in queues at the prepaid taxi counters.

Upon downloading the app, a QR code will be generated, enabling passengers to enter details such as their destination, date, and time. The prepaid taxi fare and other details will then be displayed, and passengers can proceed with online payment.

After booking, passengers can directly arrive at the Chennai Airport pickup point at their scheduled time. By showing their online booking confirmation to the prepaid taxi staff, a taxi will be immediately assigned, allowing them to travel without delays.

Similarly, passengers from Chennai and suburban areas can also use the app to book prepaid taxis to the airport. The taxi will arrive at their location to pick them up and bring them to the airport without any additional charges.

The Chennai Airport Prepaid Taxi Union officials said that the online booking facility will be launched and would ensure timely travel and eliminates issues like overcharging.