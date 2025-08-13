Chennai Airport police probe mid-air misconduct complaint

CHENNAI: A female passenger has lodged a complaint with the Chennai Airport police alleging that three male co-passengers verbally abused and harassed her during an IndiGo Airlines flight from Coimbatore to Chennai on Tuesday night.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred mid-air when the three men, seated in the back row, shouted and behaved in a manner disturbing other passengers.

When the 35-year-old complainant, seated in the row ahead, asked them to remain quiet, they allegedly hurled obscene abuse at her.

The woman reported the matter to the cabin crew, but their behaviour continued.

Upon landing at Chennai airport at 11 pm, the complainant claimed one of the men elbowed her while passengers were boarding the shuttle bus to the terminal and she approached the airport Police.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects using CCTV footage and flight ticket details.

The complainant, who frequently travels between Chennai and Coimbatore for work, is the principal of an international school in Chennai and runs another in Coimbatore.