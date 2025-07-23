Chennai Airport phase 2 expansion underway, targeted for March 2026 completion

CHENNAI: A team of senior officials from New Delhi, led by Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Vipin Kumar, inspected the ongoing phase 2 expansion works at Chennai Airport.

The new terminal, spread across approximately 1 lakh square meters, is being developed with state-of-the-art facilities and is expected to be operational by March 2026.

Officials have urged that the work be completed on schedule.

The second phase of expansion is being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 1,207 crore. It will feature 8 entry gates, 60 check-in counters, 10 X-ray scanners, 9 remote boarding gates, and 8 aerobridges. Advanced baggage conveyor belts and automatic scanners are also being installed to enhance security and passenger convenience.

The number of passengers at Chennai Airport has seen steady growth, rising from 2.2 crore in 2015 to an expected 3.5 crore by 2025.

To accommodate this surge, the AAI proposed the airport's expansion in 2017. The central government approved the plan and allocated funds through the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The entire project covers 2.36 lakh square meters and is being executed in two phases.

Phase 1, built over 1.49 lakh square meters at a cost of Rs 1,260 crore, was delayed due to the pandemic but was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2023. Phase 2, spanning 86,135 square meters, is currently under construction.

Following the inauguration of phase 1, the demolition of the old terminal 3 began to make way for the new structure.

Once phase 2 becomes operational in March 2026, Chennai Airport will have four terminals—T1, T2, T3, and T4—with a combined passenger handling capacity exceeding 3.5 crore annually. The airport will also be able to accommodate over 500 aircraft movements.

The new terminal will allow both domestic and international passengers to enter through any gate, significantly reducing congestion and wait times at security checkpoints.

The inspection team emphasised the need to accelerate work to meet the 2026 deadline, ensuring the timely operational readiness of the expanded terminal.