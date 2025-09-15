Chennai Airport passengers seek action against overcharging taxis

CHENNAI: Passengers arriving at Chennai International Airport have raised complaints that taxi operators are overcharging and, in some cases, forcing travellers, particularly foreigners and out-of-state visitors, to pay extra fares.

About 60,000 passengers travel daily at Chennai Airport, both domestic and international. Of these, about 30,000 are incoming passengers. Most of these incoming passengers use rental cars or taxis to travel out of the airport. Reports suggest that drivers often demand higher fares, especially from international tourists, charging several times the regular rate. Even domestic passengers travelling to districts outside Chennai have reportedly faced similar issues.

Passengers allege that while drivers quote one price initially, they later demand additional money upon reaching the destination. Foreign travellers are said to be the most affected, as they are left with little choice but to pay.

Recently, a passenger from Delhi reported on social media that he was forced to pay an extra Rs 300 for a trip from the airport to Maraimalai Nagar. The incident prompted airport authorities to take action, expressing regret to the passenger and imposing a one-month ban on the concerned driver from operating at the airport.

However, many passengers do not lodge complaints, leading to a steady rise in overcharging cases, according to regular travellers.

To curb such practices, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Tamil Nadu government had introduced the prepaid taxi system in 1989. Under this arrangement, drivers belonging to the Prepaid Taxi Union were required to charge only government-approved rates, issue receipts, and prioritise passenger safety. Currently, over 300 prepaid taxis, along with authorised cab services and private call taxis, operate at the airport.

Despite this, unauthorised vehicles, including white-board cars that are not permitted for commercial use, reportedly enter the arrival areas during late-night and early-morning hours. They lure passengers with low fares, only to demand extra money at the drop-off point, sometimes even intimidating travellers.

Drivers from authorised taxi unions have urged the deployment of additional police personnel at the arrival section during night hours to prevent illegal vehicles from entering. They also advise passengers to use only authorised taxis.

Passengers point out that until 2023, a prepaid taxi booking counter operated inside the international arrival terminal. After completing customs, they could pay at the counter, collect a receipt, and then proceed. With the counter no longer in place, passengers are forced to step outside to book cabs, creating opportunities for unauthorised operators to exploit them. They have demanded that the prepaid taxi counter be reinstated inside the terminal.

When contacted, airport officials said that complaints of overcharging are investigated and action is taken against the concerned operators. Measures are also being implemented to block unauthorised cars from entering the arrival area. Officials added that once the ongoing airport expansion work is completed, a prepaid taxi booking counter will be reinstated inside the arrival hall.