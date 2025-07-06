Chennai airport on high alert after bomb threat email; later declared hoax

CHENNAI: Chennai International Airport was plunged into a state of high alert on Sunday morning following a bomb threat received via email, prompting an extensive security operation that lasted several hours. Authorities have since declared the threat a hoax.

The incident began around 10:00 AM when the office of the Chennai Airport Director received an anonymous email. The message claimed that bombs had been planted within the airport premises and would explode, causing widespread damage. Crucially, the email provided no specific details regarding targeted flights or locations within the airport complex.

The threat triggered immediate action. An emergency meeting of the Chennai Airport Security Committee was convened within the hour, chaired by the Airport Director. The meeting included senior officials from multiple agencies: the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), airline representatives, Chennai Airport senior management, Chennai Airport Police, and commando units.

Given the vague nature of the threat, security forces implemented a comprehensive response plan. Enhanced surveillance was deployed across the entire airport. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog teams conducted intensive, multi-location sweeps. Passengers faced stricter than usual security checks, and heightened scrutiny was applied to cargo, parcels, aircraft fuel stations, and the vehicle parking areas.

Security personnel, including CISF, bomb experts, and airport police, worked diligently until approximately 1:00 PM. However, after thorough inspections using sniffer dogs and technical expertise, no evidence of explosives or suspicious devices was found anywhere on the premises. Authorities concluded that the email was a "routine hoax," a type of threat they occasionally encounter.

Following the all-clear, Chennai Airport officials formally lodged a complaint with the Airport Police Station. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the threatening email originated from outside India using a fake identity.