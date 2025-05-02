Chennai Airport introduces electric tow trucks to tackle trolley shortage during peak hours

CHENNAI: In a bid to address the shortage of passenger trolleys during peak hours, Chennai Airport has rolled out a new plan involving the deployment of modern electric tow trucks to efficiently collect and re-distribute trolleys across terminals.

The initiative, launched by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), comes in response to growing passenger complaints—frequently voiced on social media—about the unavailability of trolleys, especially during midnight and early morning hours when flight traffic remains high.

Chennai Airport handles over 60,000 passengers at its domestic and international terminals.

Despite maintaining more than 8,000 trolleys, many passengers reported difficulty finding one when needed, particularly due to trolleys being abandoned at locations like Airport Metro Rail station, taxi stands, and the multi-level car parking complex.

According to reports, a recent internal study by airport authorities revealed that manual collection by staff and contract workers was insufficient to meet the rapid turnover required during busy hours.

In response, AAI has introduced a fleet of nine state-of-the-art electric tow trucks to streamline the collection process.

Two of these indigenous battery-powered vehicles have already begun operations, with the remaining seven expected to be commissioned in the coming days.

Each electric tow truck, resembling the front of an auto-rickshaw in design, can tow up to 5 tons of trolleys at once.

Airport personnel will operate these vehicles, ensuring that trolleys are collected from scattered locations and made available near arrival conveyor belts and departure entry points.

Airport officials said that this initiative will reduce the inconvenience faced by passengers and ensure better management of trolley availability around the clock.