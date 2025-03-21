Chennai Airport increases check-in counters to handle summer rush

CHENNAI: As the summer vacation begins, Chennai International Airport has increased its check-in counters from 72 to 120 in response to the rising passenger traffic.

The additional 48 check-in counters are currently in a trial phase, primarily being used by Air India, IndiGo, and Emirates passengers.

Security checks are being conducted at these counters on a trial basis, with plans to extend this to passengers of Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Qatar Airways, and Malaysian Airlines in the near future, according to reports.

Passenger traffic at the airport has surged from approximately 50,000-55,000 daily to over 60,000, with expectations of further increases during the summer months.

The rush is particularly intense during peak travel times, including midnight and early morning when multiple flights depart.

This has resulted in delays for flights to destinations such as Dubai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, and London.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun setting up additional check-in counters at Terminal 2, with construction work for Phase 2 of the expansion is already underway.

Terminal 3 is being developed, and 120 new check-in counters will be located in Sections D and E.

The new counters are already operational during peak hours on a trial basis and are expected to be fully functional by next week.

Along with the check-in counters, the airport is also setting up remote boarding gates and additional routes.

By 2026, phase 2 will be completed, adding 72 more check-in counters, additional remote boarding gates, and expanded passenger routes.