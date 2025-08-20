Chennai Airport gets new AC electric bus service to Siruseri

CHENNAI: For the convenience of passengers, the Municipal Transport Corporation (MTC) has introduced air-conditioned electric buses on Chennai Airport and Siruseri route.

Since April 25, MTC has been operating city buses from the airport on two routes,

Chennai Airport–Kilambakkam bus terminus and

Chennai Airport–Akkarai, following repeated requests from passengers.

The new service connects Chennai Airport to Siruseri on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR).

The route passes through Pallavaram, Keelkattalai junction, Echankadu, Pallikaranai junction, Sholinganallur, Thoraipakkam, and OMR before reaching Siruseri.

Airport officials said the fully air-conditioned electric buses would provide passengers with a more comfortable and eco-friendly travel option.