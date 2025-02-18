Chennai airport enhances emergency service with new fire engines, ambulances

CHENNAI: : The Chennai International Airport added new emergency vehicles on Monday to enhance safety and medical response.

Accordingly, two advanced fire engine vehicles and four ambulances were inaugurated by Airport Director CV Deepak.

As the number of flights and passengers has increased at the city airport, the authorities have introduced new vehicles.

With the new additions, the number of fire-fighting vehicles has increased to 9. These new advanced fire engine vehicles have a capacity to store 10,000 litres of water and 1,300 litres of foam. These vehicles are capable of tackling fires at the speed of 80km/h in 30 seconds. They are also equipped with a 705 hp engine.

Similarly, the ambulance services in the airport have also increased with 4 new modernised ambulances. These ambulances are equipped with new facilities and have the capacity to carry four patients.