Chennai airport deploys ‘thunder booms’ to keep birds off runways

CHENNAI: The Chennai airport has introduced 30 new devices called 'thunder booms' to deter birds from runway areas.

Chennai airport handles more than 470 flight movements daily across its two runways. The proximity of the Adyar River and nearby forest areas has led to frequent bird activity at the city airport, disrupting flight landings and takeoffs.

Earlier, the birds were driven away by bursting firecrackers, with the sound helping to reduce bird activity.

However, the firecrackers were not fully effective and posed risks such as fire hazards and environmental pollution.

As a replacement, the Airport Authority of India has introduced the 'thunder booms' devices in Chennai airport for the first time. The device helps to disperse birds and reduce bird-hit risks, ensuring safer aircraft movements.

These devices will be used by trained contract workers who will stand near the runways and operate the devices to make thunder-like noises.

Additionally, battery-operated tipping carts have also been introduced to boost airside maintenance efficiency by enabling faster, quieter, and more environmentally friendly ground operations.