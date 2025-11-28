Chennai airport cancels 54 flights as Cyclone Ditwah approaches

CHENNAI: In an official announcement, Chennai Airport authorities have cancelled a total of 54 flights scheduled for tomorrow due to warnings for Cyclone Ditwa and heavy rainfall.

The cancellations affect both departing and arriving flights, primarily connecting Chennai to several domestic and regional destinations. The affected routes include Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Thoothukudi, Salem, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jaffna in Sri Lanka. These flights, which were scheduled from tomorrow morning through the night, have been grounded as a precautionary measure.

Officials stated that the decision was made considering passenger safety and the security of the aircraft. All the cancelled flights are operated by ATR-type regional turboprop aircraft, which are considered more vulnerable to severe cyclonic winds and intense rainfall.

"Operating these ATR aircraft during such severe weather conditions is risky. The decision has been taken with the well-being of passengers and the safety of the flights in mind," an airport authority representative said.

Passengers are being advised that, in addition to the confirmed 54 cancellations, more flights could be cancelled as the situation develops. Travelers are strongly urged to contact their respective airlines to confirm their flight status and make alternative travel arrangements before heading to the airport.