Chennai airport announces 206 special flights for summer vacation rush

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport has announced the operation of 206 special flights to cater to the increased passenger traffic.

This includes 42 international flights and 164 domestic flights, all scheduled as part of the "Summer Special" initiative, set to operate throughout the summer season.

The announcement has been met with great enthusiasm among travellers.

As temperatures soar across the country, summer vacations have begun following the completion of exams in educational institutions.

With more people travelling for leisure and to visit their hometown, the number of passengers at Chennai Airport has been steadily increasing.

Typically, the daily number of passengers departing from the airport’s domestic and international terminals is around 50,000.

However, this figure is now expected to rise to over 55,000, approaching 60,000, due to the surge in travel.

In response, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken proactive steps by increasing the number of domestic and international flights from Chennai.

Air India has increased the frequency of flights between Chennai and Sri Lanka, from 7 to 10 weekly services.

Additionally, SpiceJet has introduced 7 new weekly flights on the same route.

Alliance Airlines, which had suspended operations to Jaffna due to adverse weather conditions, is also restarting its services, with 7 weekly flights between Chennai and Jaffna.

In other international routes, Air India Express will now operate 7 weekly flights between Chennai and Kuwait, up from 5.

The airline has also increased the number of weekly flights to Muscat from 1 to 2, and to Dammam from 2 to 3.

Several new services have been launched by other carriers as well.

IndiGo Airlines will operate 7 weekly flights between Chennai and Kuwait, while Oman Air is boosting its operations to Muscat, increasing its weekly services from 11 to 14.

Gulf Airways will also increase its weekly flights between Chennai and Bahrain from 7 to 10, while US-Bangla Airlines will raise its weekly flights to Dhaka from 3 to 11.

On the domestic front, Air India is enhancing its connectivity with Bengaluru, Delhi, Madurai, and Mumbai. The airline will increase its weekly flights from Chennai to Bengaluru from 12 to 23, to Delhi from 70 to 77, to Madurai from 7 to 14, and to Mumbai from 42 to 49.

Air India Express is also expanding its operations, with increased flights to Kochi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and new services to Varanasi and Noida.

IndiGo has decided to boost its services to Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, Kochi, and Ahmedabad, while SpiceJet will be adding flights to several destinations including Ayodhya, Kochi, Hyderabad, Madurai, and others.

A total of 164 additional domestic flights are set to operate as part of the Summer Special initiative at Chennai Domestic Airport.

Chennai Airport officials have confirmed that many of these services have already commenced, with others to be gradually introduced based on passenger demand.

With these enhancements, Chennai Airport is set to handle the summer vacation rush efficiently, offering a total of 206 special flights — 42 international and 164 domestic — ensuring a smooth travel experience for passengers during the peak summer season.