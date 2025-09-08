Chennai Air Customs seize 2L cigarettes smuggled from Vietnam

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 34 lakh smuggled from Vietnam at the Chennai Air Cargo on Monday.

The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) intercepted the cargo on August 23. Upon inspection, they found cigarettes of Vietnamese origin hidden in the shipment, which was declared as hoodies. There were two lakh cigarette sticks, valued around Rs 34 lakh.

Officials said the import was in violation of the Customs Act, 1962, and also the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Rules, which mandate health warnings and packaging standards. Smugglers had attempted to evade these rules as well as customs duty.

The customs have registered a case and are trying to nab the receiver to whom the package was sent from Vietnam. The officers have also filed a case against the courier firm, and further investigation is under way.

Authorities noted that such illegal imports not only cause loss of revenue but also pose serious risks to public health and distort fair trade in the tobacco sector.