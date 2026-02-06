Chennai: Air Customs nab 6 Kerala youths with ganja worth Rs 23 cr

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 23 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 23 crore that was smuggled from Thailand into Chennai.
Six youths from Kerala, all graduates, were arrested.
Based on intelligence inputs that a large quantity of hydroponic ganja was being smuggled from Thailand to Chennai, and that youths from Kerala were involved, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Chennai Airport Customs formed a special team and intensified surveillance.
On Friday, a passenger flight arriving from Bangkok landed at Chennai Airport. During the inspection, AIU officials noticed suspicious behaviour from four youths from Kerala who had travelled to Thailand as tourists and returned the very next day.
As the suspects gave evasive replies, their baggage was thoroughly checked.
On opening processed food packets and chocolate packets, 15 kg of high-grade hydroponic ganja worth Rs 15 cr was recovered.
In a similar incident, officials identified two more youths from Kerala who had travelled to Thailand on a tourist trip and returned to Chennai the next day via a different flight.
Upon examination, officials found processed food packets concealing 8 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 8 crore.
Investigations revealed that all six accused are graduates, with some having studied software engineering.
Due to unemployment, they allegedly chose the illegal route to earn quick money and maintain a luxurious lifestyle. Officials said the accused were acting as couriers for an international drug trafficking group.