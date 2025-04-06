Chennai: AIADMK functionary arrested for demanding mamool

CHENNAI: An AIADMK ward-level office-bearer was arrested by the city police for allegedly demanding mamool from a newly-opened restaurant in Royapettah.

The arrested man was identified as ‘Ice House’ Murthy (49), an AIADMK officer-bearer of ward number 120 in the city.

According to the complainant Abdul Rahman, a DMK sympathiser, the incident happened at the new restaurant located on Dr Besant Road. According to the police, the complainant is a person with disability who lives with his family in Ashok Nagar.

He started running a restaurant on Dr Besant Road, the place where the incident happened. At around 7 pm on Thursday, an unknown person came to him and introduced himself and said that he was the AIADMK local ward secretary and asked him why he had not informed about the opening of the hotel and asked him to pay mamool daily or monthly.

At around 11:30 pm, two people, after having dinner, started creating ruckus at the shop. On Saturday, Rahman filed a complaint at Ice House police station seeking action against Murthy.

“Accordingly, a criminal case was registered and investigated. Murthy was arrested and remanded to judicial custody later on Saturday evening,” police said.