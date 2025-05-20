Chennai: After hookah bar owner, son follows suit to jail

CHENNAI: After the arrest of Manoj Manikchand (52) of Madhavaram, on May 14, for operating an illegal hookah bar in Purasawalkam's Brick Kiln Road, police nabbed his son Sandeep (24) on Monday.

The Secretariat Colony police, acting on a tip-off, had raided Manoj's bar, where he sold nicotine-laced products and seized 30 kg of illegal and harmful tobacco products sold to patrons on May 14 and arrested the owner.

Police said the management had permission to operate a herbal hookah room, but was offering nicotine-laced products.

Based on a further probe, Sandeep was arrested and produced before a magistrate. He is remanded in judicial custody.