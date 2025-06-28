Chennai adopts German technology to revolutionise rainwater harvesting 

CHENNAI: To tackle Chennai's perennial water woes marked by floods and severe scarcity, the Greater Chennai Corporation is implementing a German rainwater harvesting method.

Officials said Chennai is the first city in India to adopt the method.

The initiative aims to strengthen Chennai’s rainwater collection infrastructure and prevent flooding during the monsoon.

According to a Thanthi TV report, a 'catch-pit' is designed to collect and hold up to 40 million liters of rainwater across an area of just 8 grounds.

A catchpit is an empty chamber in a drainage system. These collect water to avoid pipe blockages and flooding.

This advanced system is part of a broader effort to enhance rainwater harvesting in residential buildings, public parks, and other urban spaces.

As part of the initiative, underground rainwater harvesting tanks with a capacity of 3,000 liters each are being installed in 770 parks across Chennai.

Reports added that the infrastructure work has been completed in 250 parks, with more underway.

These tanks will not only help recharge groundwater but also serve as a sustainable solution to manage stormwater runoff in low-lying areas.

This German technology ensures faster water percolation, reduced surface flooding, and long-term storage, making it ideal for urban environments.