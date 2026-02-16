Chennai
Chennai: AC unit of milk-transporting lorry explodes near Ashoka Pillar
The video shows a lorry parked on the road with milk packets scattered across the street
CHENNAI: An AC unit of a milk-transporting lorry exploded near Ashoka Pillar in Chennai, as seen in a video circulating online.
The video shows a lorry parked on the road with milk packets scattered across the street, while traffic increases in the area. Bystanders can be seen gathering near the vehicle following the incident.
Further details are awaited.