Chennai: 9 workers killed in Ennore Thermal Power Plant mishap
CHENNAI: Nine migrant labourers from northern states were killed when scaffolding collapsed during construction work at the Ennore Thermal Power Plant.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the victims were rushed to Stanley Hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Those who sustained grievous injuries are undergoing intensive treatment.
