    Chennai: 9 workers killed in Ennore Thermal Power Plant mishap

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the victims were rushed to Stanley Hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Sept 2025 7:53 PM IST
    Ennore thermal power station

    CHENNAI: Nine migrant labourers from northern states were killed when scaffolding collapsed during construction work at the Ennore Thermal Power Plant.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the victims were rushed to Stanley Hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Those who sustained grievous injuries are undergoing intensive treatment.

    Ennore Thermal Power PlantMigrant LabourersStanley hospital
    Online Desk

