Chennai: 9 cops face action for custodial torture of law student

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has directed the DGP to take disciplinary action against nine police personnel with Greater Chennai Police (GCP) in connection with the custodial torture of a law student at Kodungaiyur police station in 2022.

The government also directed the Chennai District Collector to disburse Rs 1 lakh compensation to the victim, A Abdul Rahim.

The Government Order (GO) was based on a report filed by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and the assessment by a government doctor who confirmed that the injuries on Abdul Rahim's body were grievous.

On January 13, 2022, Abdul Rahim of Korukkupet was intercepted by cops of Kodungaiyur police station for allegedly not wearing a face mask. In the subsequent melee, Rahim was thrashed in the police station and the case was eventually taken over by the CB-CID.

The government has directed the DGP to initiate disciplinary action against the nine police officials – constables Uthirakumar, Boominathan, Sathyaraj, Hemanathan, Santhamahalingam, Thirunavukkarasu, Jaya Anthony Sundar Raj, sub-inspector Palani, and inspector Naseema – and to recover the compensation amount of Rs 1 lakh from their salary or pension.

The government also directed DGP to ensure no procedural lapses occur anywhere and send a completion report to the government.