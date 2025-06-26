Chennai: 72-year-old lift operator arrested for alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl

CHENNAI: A 72-year-old lift operator was arrested today for the alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl in Pulianthope. The arrest followed a violent confrontation where the minor's relatives assaulted the accused before handing him to police.

The victim reportedly confided in her grandmother months ago but the incident wasn't disclosed.

She informed her father Wednesday (June 25), triggering the confrontation.

The suspect sustained injuries during the altercation and is currently admitted at Stanley Government Hospital under police guard. Medical examinations have been conducted on both the victim and accused.

The girl's mother died four months ago. Police are investigating whether the suspect had targeted other children in the complex. "We're examining his activities and building access patterns," an officer confirmed.

The suspect faces charges under POCSO Act and relevant IPC sections. Forensic teams have secured CCTV footage from the residential complex. The victim is undergoing counseling while relatives demand swift justice.